Gastonia man facing first-degree murder charge after weekend shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 33-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday for his involvement in a deadly shooting in Gastonia last weekend, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Authorities said Leon Doral Currence was arrested and charged for the death of Virgil Strokes Jr. who was found shot in the 900 block of Shannon Bradley Road on Sunday.

Strokes, 49, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Gastonia Police detectives are still investigating the shooting and asking for help from the community. Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call Detective Mike Watts at 704-866-6885 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.