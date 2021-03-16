Gastonia man charged with taking ‘indecent liberties with child’, sexual battery

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 38-year-old Gastonia man was arrested for a sex offense involving a child, according to Gaston County Police.

Officials said Rusty Allen Perrigo Jr. was charged with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child and one count of misdemeanor sexual battery.

Police said detectives began their investigation into Perrigo after the child’s mother and the victim reported the abuse.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. J.P. Brienza at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.