Gastonia man charged with possession of child pornography

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 31-year-old Gastonia man was arrested for multiple charges related to child pornography, according to Gaston County Police.

Officials charged Andrew Jacob Greene with six felony counts of 2nd degree sexual exploitation of a minor and six felony counts of 3rd degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Gaston County Police and Homeland Security investigators searched Greene’s home after a cybercrime tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in March.

Detectives seized electronic storage devices and discovered numerous images and videos containing child porn.

Greene is being held in the Gaston County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

