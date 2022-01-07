Gastonia man charged with murder of teen shot, killed outside apartment near UNC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Gastonia man was arrested and charged Thursday with the murder of a 19-year-old man found shot to death outside of an apartment building near UNC Charlotte last month, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police officials accused 21-year-old Eyzaah Ward of killing Quantae Young who was found dead on December 20.

Eyzaah Ward (Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office)

Police said officers responded to a shooting call near the 1100 block of Gold Rush Boulevard just before 12:10 a.m. on Dec. 20.

Young was found outside of an apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on scene.

Authorities said Ward was identified as a suspect in the case and was arrested on Jan. 6. After an interview with detectives, he was charged with first-degree murder.

CMPD said the investigation into Young’s death is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 704-334-1600.