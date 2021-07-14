Gastonia man charged with child sexual assaults in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Gastonia man has been charged in connection with child sexual assault cases that date back to 2014, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said the two victims were known to the suspect. One victim, who is now an adult, was interviewed by a detective and the second victim, who is a juvenile, was interviewed at the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center, the sheriff’s office said.

During the interviews, both victims disclosed the incidents occurred in 2014 and between 2017-2019. .

With the assistance of the Huntersville Police Department, the defendant was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff’s office said. Edgar Jonathan Hernandez Sanchez, 37, of Gastonia, is charged with statutory sex offense, two counts of indecent liberties with a child, one count each of sexual activity by a substitute parent, crime against nature, statutory rape of a child less than 15 years old, sex offense with a child under 15 years old and felony child abuse with a sexual act.

Sanchez has been placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.