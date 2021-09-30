Gastonia man accused of hitting woman with her own car during carjacking

Crime and Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 61-year-old Gastonia man is facing charges after police said he stole a woman’s car and then struck her with the vehicle as he fled, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said officers heard a woman stream around 12:29 a.m. Tuesday morning while they were on patrol near the 2200 block of Union Road.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

The officers checked the area and found an injured 40-year-old woman and her juvenile daughter in a nearby parking lot. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators said they determined that a man had stolen her vehicle and that he had hit her with it as he was fleeing the area.

Officers found the woman’s stolen car abandoned in a parking lot just down the road from the incident. A K9 officer and his partner found Marshal Lancaster nearby.

Lancaster was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft and aggravated assault.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories