GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police are still looking for the public’s assistance after a shooting into a home Friday night that sent a child to the hospital with serious injuries.

The child, identified by police as a 9-year-old boy, was shot at a home he lives at on West Fourth Avenue.

It is the same home where, in September of 2020, there was a similar incident involving the residence being shot into. Gastonia Police also listed several other reports at the address.

Neighbors who spoke on-and-off-record with Queen City News said there had been issues at the home, but noted the latest incident involving the child being shot could put a larger negative spotlight on the home.

Efforts by Queen City News to reach the residents of the home were not successful.

Gastonia Police said Monday the child was still in the hospital. It is unclear on the extent of his injuries.