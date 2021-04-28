Gaston County student brings gun to school, police say

COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 NFL DRAFT!

DALLAS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A student at a Gaston County middle school brought a gun to school Tuesday, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Officials said the incident happened at the W.C. Friday School near Dallas.

A School Resource Officer at the school was made aware and immediately responded to the situation.

Police said the student was referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice and has been suspended from the school.

No more information was released.

FOX 46 Charlotte has reached out to Gaston County Schools for comment.