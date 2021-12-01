Gaston County Police use DNA to identify victim of 1979 homicide as missing Charlotte man

James Harold Smith (rendering courtesy of the Florida Institute of Forensic Anthropology and Applied Science

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide victim whose body was found in Gaston County over 45 years ago has been identified as a missing Charlotte man, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a call of a body found on October 6, 1979. The person had been left in a wooded area off of Horseshoe Bend Beach Road in northeastern Gaston County.

Investigators determined the body had been placed there for some time before being discovered.

Police said there was no identification or any way to identify who the person was. Detectives said the person was believed to be a man between 30 to 60 years old.

In 2020, the Gaston County Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit reviewed the case and worked with the National Missing and Unidentified Person System to process DNA from the skeletal remains collected in 1979.

NamUs then used the Florida Institute of Forensic Anthropology and Applied Science at the University of South Florida to create a DNA profile and artist rendition of the man.

Through the DNA profile, authorities identified the man as James Harold Smith of Charlotte. Detectives spoke with Smith’s family and determined he was of Lumbee Indian descent.

Detectives also discovered that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department had taken a missing person’s report for Smith in 2014.

He was 33-years-old at the time of his disappearance and was last seen leaving a court hearing in Charlotte, the report said.

The investigation into the homicide is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about Smith’s death or disappearance is asked to call Gaston County Police Detective Dalton at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

A reward of up to $1,000 is available to anyone who provides information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect or suspects in the case.