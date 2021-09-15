Gaston County police investigating suspicious death of Dallas man

DALLAS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators in Gaston County are investigating the suspicious death of a 36-year-old Dallas man at a home on Old Spencer Mountain Road.

According to Gaston County Police Department, Jacob Scott Stroupe was discovered Tuesday just before 7 p.m. At this time, there is no information about a possible suspect and the manner of death was not released.

The investigation is ongoing. Gaston County police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Cogdill at (704) 866-3320 or contact CrimeStoppers at (704) 861-8000.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 46 Charlotte for updates.