Gaston County police investigating suspicious death of Dallas man

DALLAS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators in Gaston County are investigating the suspicious death of a 36-year-old Dallas man at a home on Old Spencer Mountain Road.
According to Gaston County Police Department, Jacob Scott Stroupe was discovered Tuesday just before 7 p.m. At this time, there is no information about a possible suspect and the manner of death was not released.
The investigation is ongoing. Gaston County police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Cogdill at (704) 866-3320 or contact CrimeStoppers at (704) 861-8000.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 46 Charlotte for updates.
