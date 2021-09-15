Gaston County police investigating suspicious death of Dallas man

Crime and Public Safety

by: Joey Gill

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

DALLAS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators in Gaston County are investigating the suspicious death of a 36-year-old Dallas man at a home on Old Spencer Mountain Road.

According to Gaston County Police Department, Jacob Scott Stroupe was discovered Tuesday just before 7 p.m. At this time, there is no information about a possible suspect and the manner of death was not released.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

The investigation is ongoing. Gaston County police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Cogdill at (704) 866-3320 or contact CrimeStoppers at (704) 861-8000.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 46 Charlotte for updates.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories