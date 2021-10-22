Gaston County man in custody for sex crimes involving children facing new charges, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 27-year-old Dallas man who was charged with multiple sex offenses against children last week is facing new charges after another victim came forward, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Last week, Matthew Ponder was charged with two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child, one felony count of first-degree statutory sex offense with a child, one felony count of incest with a child under the age of 13, and one felony count of sex act on a minor by substitute parent or custodian stemming from a complaint of sexual abuse taking place in a Gaston County home.

Ponder is now charged with an additional felony count of indecent liberty with a child and a felony count of first-degree sex offense with a minor after another victim came forward following his arrest, police officials said.

Ponder is currently in custody at the Gaston County Jail under a $1.5 million secured bond. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective R.L. Smith at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.