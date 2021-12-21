Gaston County man facing child sex charges including rape

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators in Gaston County have charged a High Shoals man on multiple child sex charges.

According to Gaston County Police, 38-year-old Bryan Louis Blackman was charged with nine felony counts of first-degree statutory rape of a child and eight felony counts of indecent liberties with a child. The investigation and resulting charges stem from a report made to the police by the victim’s mother after the victim disclosed the abuse.

Blackman is currently in custody at the Gaston County Jail under a $1.5 million bond.

The investigation into the crime is ongoing. If you have any information that may aid investigators, you’re asked to contact Gaston County Police at (704) 866-3320 or Gaston County Crimestoppers at (704) 861-8000.