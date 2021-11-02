Gaston County man charged with sex crimes involving children

Crime and Public Safety

James Rolland Starr Jr.

James Rolland Starr Jr. (Source: Gaston County Police)

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Gaston County man is in jail and charged following a report and investigation into sex crimes he is accused of committing that involved children.

Investigators charged 35-year-old James Rolland Starr Jr. with two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child. The mother of the victims reported the incident to the police.

US Marshals assisted Gaston County Police with Starr’s arrest. He is being held in Gaston County Jail without bond pending a first appearance in court.

The investigation into the crime is ongoing.

