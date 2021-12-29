Cleveland County man charged with multiple child sex offenses

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 31-year-old Grover man was charged with four sex offenses involving children, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Authorities charged Caleb Christopher with four felony counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Police said the charges came after the victims told a family member about the abuse.

Christopher is being held in the Gaston County Jail.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective T.D. Pilkington at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.