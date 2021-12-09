Gaston County man arrested after child porn found in his possession, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Gaston County man is facing a slew of charges after police said child porn was discovered in his possession.

Thomas James Bees, 27, of Mount Holly, has been charged with two felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a child and two felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a child.

According to Gaston County Police, the charges are the result of a cybercrime tip that was received from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. On Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, detectives served a search warrant at Bees’ home and seized electronic devices belonging to him.

Bees was arrested and is currently being held in the Gaston County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call Det. R.L. Smith at 704-866-3320.

