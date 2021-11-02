Gaston County man accused of killing wife with eye drops goes before judge, new court date set

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Gaston County man said he loved his wife and that he grieved deeply when she passed away. Now, he’s accused of poisoning her with something you may find around your home. Joshua Hunsucker went back before a judge on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

Hunsucker is accused of using eye drops to murder his wife. Blood tests revealed there was enough in his wife’s system to stop someone’s heart.

In court on Tuesday, the hearing was rather quick. FOX 46 is aware of some conversations that happened in the judge’s chambers and it may have involved discovery on the Hunsucker case.

In court, however, proceedings were ‘over and done’ in about two minutes. Another court date has been set for next month for Hunsucker.

Over the last two years ago or so, since his arrest, there have been people who said they couldn’t believe Hunsucker could do what he’s accused of, but prosecutors said from the beginning Hunsucker knew what he was doing and used eye drops to kill his wife.

The State said blood tests on Stacy Hunsucker revealed she has enough of the chemical in her body to stop her heart. Hunsucker is also facing charges in Mecklenburg County on an unrelated matter. He’s also accused of setting fire to a medical helicopter. Hunsucker has a court date on that set for later in November.

This murder case has been developing for years. Stacy Hunsucker died in 2018 and her husband Joshua Hunsucker wasn’t charged in her death until 2019.

Now, three years later, the case still hasn’t gone to trial.

FOX 46 will stay on top of this case as it develops.