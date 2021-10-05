Gun, ammunition found in Garinger High School gym after lockdown for nearby shooting, students ‘potentially involved’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A gun and two loaded magazines were found inside of the Garinger High School gym after the school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning following a nearby shooting in east Charlotte, school officials said.

Garinger High Principal Sharon Bracey said shots were fired near the school’s campus by suspects believed to be in a black SUV. The suspects that were targeted by the gunfire returned fire and fled to campus.

Principal Bracey said students were “potentially involved in the incident.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Sugar Creek Road and Eastway Drive around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers learned that at least one suspect involved in the shooting had run toward Garinger High. The school was placed on lockdown while officers provided security and searched for any suspects.

School officials said all arriving students were directed into the gym. Students who had already arrived at school were taken to the cafeteria. CMPD officers began the search in the gym where the firearm was recovered.

CMPD said one person was in custody and another was detained. Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident and search for any additional suspects.

No one had been found injured, officials said.

CMPD said officers are still at the school and will work with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools throughout the rest of the day to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Principal Bracey’s full letter to parents said:

“Garinger families,

This is Principal Bracey with an important message.

Just prior to 7 a.m. our school was placed on lockdown as shots were fired near our campus, with students potentially involved in the incident.

Shots were fired near campus by individuals believed to be in a black SUV. It is believed that suspects targeted by the gunfire returned fire and fled to campus. It was believed those students possessed a weapon.

Our arriving students were directed to the gym and students who had arrived prior to the shots fired went to the cafeteria. CMPD officers began the search in the gym and a firearm and two loaded magazines were found. One suspect is in police custody and another has been detained as law enforcement continues to investigate.

No students were injured and police have secured our building and campus. Currently our school remains on lockdown. Upon receiving the go ahead we will transition to restricted movement for the rest of the day. Additional security will be present.

I encourage you to speak with your students about the consequences of bringing weapons to school or on school transportation, and to share with law enforcement any information they may know about today’s incident.“