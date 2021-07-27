Gang member from Albemarle charged with phony Facebook Marketplace ads

TROUTMAN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A gang member from Albemarle who was already doing time was charged with posting fake Facebook Marketplace ads, the Iredell Sheriff announced on Tuesday.

Deputies began investigating an online Facebook Marketplace scam back in September of 2020. The victim told investigators that someone had posted an advertisement pretending to sell items.

Detectives from both of the Carolinas worked in conjunction to identify Albemarle resident Harry Fahy, 25, as the suspect. Fahy was served with the charges as he was already doing time at the Moore County Detention Center. Fahy has a criminal history including assault, trespassing, and is a verified member of the Arvan Brotherhood Gang, deputies said.

Fahy faces charges of obtaining property under a false pretense.