Gang member from Albemarle charged with phony Facebook Marketplace ads

Crime and Public Safety
Posted: / Updated:

Iredell County Sheriff

2021 PANTHER'S TRAINING CAMP
July 28 2021 05:00 am

TROUTMAN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A gang member from Albemarle who was already doing time was charged with posting fake Facebook Marketplace ads, the Iredell Sheriff announced on Tuesday.

Deputies began investigating an online Facebook Marketplace scam back in September of 2020. The victim told investigators that someone had posted an advertisement pretending to sell items.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Detectives from both of the Carolinas worked in conjunction to identify Albemarle resident Harry Fahy, 25, as the suspect. Fahy was served with the charges as he was already doing time at the Moore County Detention Center. Fahy has a criminal history including assault, trespassing, and is a verified member of the Arvan Brotherhood Gang, deputies said.

Fahy faces charges of obtaining property under a false pretense.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories