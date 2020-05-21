Fugitive wanted for Charlotte murder fatally shot in Alabama, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A fugitive who was wanted for the murder of a woman out of northeast Charlotte was fatally shot by the FBI Wednesday in Alabama.

Tobby Wiggins, 45, was wanted for first-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Cashona Tate.

CMPD officers had responded to an apartment in the 300 block of Hoskins Mill Lane at 8:45 p.m. Friday, May 15 for a welfare check. As they entered the home, officers found Tate deceased inside.

Wiggins was identified as a suspect in this case, police said.

Through coordinated efforts with the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, FBI-Charlotte, and the FBI Mobile Field Officer, Wiggins was located in Atmore, Alabama.

On Wednesday, May 20, FBI Agents attempted to take Wiggins into custody and during the encounter, Wiggins was shot and pronounced dead.

This remains an ongoing and active investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.