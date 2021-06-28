Friend of slain NC mom reacts after armed murder suspect captured following high-speed chase

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cary man accused of murdering his former employee is in custody and new details have been released about his arrest.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Bradley Hines, 45, was arrested in Jefferson County, Missouri on Sunday.

Deputies in Jefferson County, Missouri were given a tip around 11 a.m. Sunday that Hines was at an address on Imperial Main Street in Imperial, a news release said.

“A short time later, a responding deputy spotted Hines driving away in a silver Cadillac sedan,” the Jefferson County news release said.

Hines refused to stop and a high-speed chase followed, officials said.

“Hines drove through a resident’s yard then ran away while holding a handgun,” a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri said. “Deputies ordered Hines to drop the gun and surrender, which he did.”

The capture happened 48 hours after investigators in Franklin County released a photo of Hines, saying he was armed and dangerous. He’s accused of murdering a mother of two, Heather Guild, who also worked for him.

“I’m very shocked… I keep seeing her pictures and stuff and I told my ex-husband about it and he was like ‘she was really cool people,’ and she was very sweet, very sweet,” Ashley Smith said.

Smith has been getting her car fixed at Hines’ auto body shop, My Guy Auto in Youngsville, since he took it over four years ago. Guild worked in the office at the shop.

Smith and Guild became good friends.

CBS 17 first spoke to Smith Friday.

“I’m sad, I’m confused, very angry… She has two sons, you know what I mean, and whatever the issue was I’m pretty sure it could have been worked out without all this going on,” Smith said at the time.

Investigators said Guild was last seen Friday, June 18. Her mother reported her missing Thursday.

Deputies said Hines quickly became a person of interest in her disappearance. They searched his shop and a home he rented in a wooded area off Gilcrest Farm Road. It was inside that home where they found Guild’s body.

Smith said Hines told her he had to let Guild go from the business last week.

CBS 17 asked officials what the motive was.

“I’m not prepared to discuss any possible motive at this point,” said Terry Wright, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office chief of staff.

Wright said Guild would sometimes stay in the home where her body was found.

CBS 17 also looked into Hines criminal history. He was charged with assault on a female in 2016 and 2019, according to arrest records.

A second man, Ryan Curtis, has been arrested in connection with Guild’s murder. He’s accused of lying to investigators.