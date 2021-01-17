Fraudsters falsely posing as CMPD officers: Send money or be arrested

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — A victim said they were contacted by fraudsters falsely posing as CMPD officers who demanded money or be arrested over a phone call, CMPD said this weekend.

Officials say a group of fraudsters posing as CMPD officers targeted a victim via a telephone call threatening to arrest them if money was not sent.

The suspects identified themselves using specific names of CMPD command staff members. The phone number that showed up on caller ID as a CMPD business number and the victim ended up sending the money. Soon after, the victim was contacted by one of their financial providers suggesting the transaction was fraudulent.

The specific officers whose names were used were contacted and had no knowledge of the incident indicating the fraudsters obtained the officers names using public records.

CMPD says they will never solicit or demand money in conjunction with official duty.

It is unclear at this time if there are suspects and this investigation remains active.