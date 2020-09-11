Fort Mill woman attacks older neighbor over garage construction

A Fort Mill woman was arrested in August after she admitted to police that she attacked her 65-year-older neighbor because of a garage he was building, according to the Fort Mill Police Department.

The man told police that his 53-year-old neighbor, Rhonda Metze, knocked on his door, used profanity and assaulted him. The victim alleged that Metze punched him in the face knocking his glasses off and then pushed him down on his porch.

Police said that when officers asked Metze about the incident, she openly admitted to the assault. Officers said she told them, “I kicked his ass.”

Officers said she told them that she elbowed the man in the face, pushed him down and might have punched him in the face. She also said she did not feel bad for assaulting him and that it felt good to do so.

According to the police report, Metze said the dispute started because of a garage the victim was building between their properties. She claimed the man did not have permission to build the garage and that it was being built on her side of the property. She also told police that she was tired of him having problems with her dogs barking.

Rhonda Metze was arrested for the assault and taken to the Fort Mill Jail.

