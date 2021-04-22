Fort Mill arson suspect arrested in Michigan

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspected arsonist from Fort Mill was found and arrested near Detroit and extradited back to South Carolina Wednesday, according to the Fort Mill Police Department.

Officials accuse 42-year-old Jacob Cabasal of intentionally setting fire to a home at 2039 Lily Lake Lane in Fort Mill on March 25.

Cabasal had been on the run ever since.

He was arrested in Michigan and has been charged with two counts of second-degree arson and one count of first-degree harassment.