Former Waxhaw man sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison for $845,000 investment scheme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 50-year-old man was sentenced to 33 months in prison Thursday for arranging an $845,000 investment scheme, federal prosecutors said.

According to court documents, Kamlesh Pardasini, formerly of Waxhaw, executed a scheme between August 2016 and June 2017 to defraud at least seven victims by convincing them to invest in his company, FreightGuru.com LLC. Pardasini persuaded victims to invest their money by telling them he would use their money to fund a specific shipment of goods that once cleared, would earn them between 15% and 20% of their initial investment.

Court documents also said he lied to the victims by assuring them that their money was secure and safe, when had actually used it to fund his lifestyle, pay off personal creditors and participate in high-risk securities trading in his personal trading account.

Pardasini was arrested in January 2020 when he returned to the United States from India. He pleaded guilty to wire fraud in July 2020.

Pardasini was sentenced to 33 months in prison and an additional three years of supervised release and pay $880,000 in restitution.