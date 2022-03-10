GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former Gaffney police officer was charged Wednesday for substituting urine for her boyfriend’s drug test, according to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED officers arrested 31-year-old Charlena Marie Camden Hamrick and charged her with misconduct in office and substitution or spiking to defeat a drug trust.

On December 20, 2018, Charlena Hamrick took marijuana from a suspect without documenting the seizure or destruction on drugs, according to arrest warrants. She took the marijuana and used it along Timothy Shane Hamrick, who was her boyfriend at the time.

This incident happened while Charlena Hamrick was an officer for the Gaffney Police Department.

According to arrest warrants, Charlena Hamrick helped Timothy Hamrick substitute urine to pass a drug test for the Gaffney Fire Department, which was his employer at the time.

While executing a search warrant, officers found Facebook messages between Charlena Hamrick and Timothy Hamrick discussing the plot and substitution of the urine sample.

SLED was requested to investigate by Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller.

Charlena Hamrick was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.