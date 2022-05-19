HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A now-former Horry County deputy who drove a caged van housing two mental health patients through flooded streets, sending both to a watery grave, has been found guilty on all charges.

Stephen Flood is one of two people charged in connection with the deaths of Wendy Newton and Nicolette Green. The two were killed on Sept. 18, 2018, when the van became submerged in floodwater on Highway 76 in Marion County during Hurricane Florence.

Flood was charged with two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Flood was sentenced to 18 years in prison — five years on each of the involuntary manslaughter charges, and four years on each of the reckless homicide charges, all running consecutively.

The state said that Flood was focused on shifting blame and that he acted with reckless disregard when he drove through the waters. He did not take alternate routes that were suggested to him by supervisors, even though they were told about them before he left.

Although construction flaws in the gear maybe also to blame, the prosecution said that the main cause was Flood’s decision-making.

The defense team said that Flood had chances to turn around, but was told at he was good to keep taking his route at each of those opportunities. His team’s legal team said that his supervisors said he behaved with integrity that day.

The defense pinned the main cause of the deaths on the case of “overflows,” which didn’t have to do with Flood. They said the vehicle and roads were unsafe and called the van with a cage in it a death trap since it didn’t have an emergency exit.

But instead, he’s been a scapegoat, they argued.

Newton’s family filed lawsuits that alleges wrongful death by driving her in a locked cage on a dangerous road in standing water, failing to follow the correct route, and using a caged inmate van for a mental health patient. The lawsuit also referred to the vehicle as a “death trap.”

A case against the company that made the caged van was settled for $1 million. A lawsuit against Horry County has also been settled.

Deputy Joshua Bishop, who officials said was in the passenger seat, will be tried separately.