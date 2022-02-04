Former Panthers CB Captain Munnerlyn arrested after allegedly assaulting, strangling woman

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Former Carolina Panthers Cornerback Captain Lesean Munnerlyn is due in court this March on accusations of assault, court records show.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Munnerlyn at N Court SQ in Lincolnton on Jan. 5, 2022, on charges of felony assault by strangulation and misdemeanor assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age.

He was issued a $7,501 secured bond on his charges in District Criminal Court in Charlotte. Munnerlyn was able to post bond and is due back in court on March 1, 2022.