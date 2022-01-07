Former NFL star, who lives in Fort Mill, to report to prison for fraud scheme

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Clinton Portis, once an absolute superstar on the gridiron, will soon report to federal prison for six months.

Portis, who lives in Fort Mill, was sentenced by a federal judge in Kentucky this week after he pleaded guilty to defrauding the league’s health care plan.

At one point in 2004, Portis became the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

But after nine years playing with the Denver Broncos and Washington Football Team, and career earnings of more than $43 million, Portis fell into deep financial trouble.

A combination of bad investments and extravagant spending lead to the Fort Mill resident declaring bankruptcy in 2015. And that’s when the health care scheme came into play.

Portis is one of 15 NFL players charged with ripping off the league’s health care plan.

Along with the jail time, he’s been ordered to repay nearly $100,000.

Another Charlotte resident, former Saints’ wide receiver Joe Horn, whose son, Jaycee, was drafted by the Panthers, pleaded guilty to the same fraud in 2019.

Portis is just the latest retired professional athlete with ties to the Queen City to get wrapped up in similar allegations.

In October, 18 former NBA players, including six who played in Charlotte with either the Hornets or Bobcats, were arrested by the FBI. According to federal investigators, it was textbook fraud.

The retired players would submit false medical claims to the health care plan and never receive treatments.

The NBA players are all set to be back in court in May. A trial date for them hasn’t been set.