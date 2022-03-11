GREENSBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A former North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper pleaded guilty Thursday to unlawfully transporting and dealing in firearms, some of which were decommissioned weapons from the agency, according to the Department of Justice.

47-year-old Timothy Norman was charged in July with unlawful transfer of a firearm to a prohibited person.

Court-filed documents said the FBI learned Norman was selling firearms to people, including a convicted felon, in January 2021.

The FBI said investigators learned that the trooper was using a convicted felon as a “middleman” to sell the weapons.

The firearms included decommissioned NCSHP service weapons, including Sig Sauer P226 .357 semi-automatic pistols; Arma Lite, AR-15 5.56mm semi-automatic rifles, and Beretta, Model 1201FP, 12-gauge shotguns.

Law enforcement agencies conducted three successful controlled purchases, according to court records.

On May 12, 2921, investigators used a confidential human source to purchase a decommissioned Sig Sauer P226 .357 semi-automatic pistol with the NCSHP badge engraved on top of the slide in a case with two magazines for $1,600 from Norman.

Around June 8, 2021, agencies used a source to buy a Beretta 12-gauge shotgun and an Arma Lite AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, one magazine, one soft black case and one 50-round drum magazine from Norman at his home in Browns Summit for $3,200.

On June 24, 2021, investigators said Norman sold a Sig NCSHP Sig Sauer P226 .357 semi-automatic pistol from his patrol car to a source at a closed gas station.

Court records showed that records from the Federal Firearms Licensee, where Norman reportedly purchased the firearms, showed that he made a significant profit as a result of the sales.

Records also showed that the former trooper bought 36 firearms from the FFL since January 1, 2021.

Multiple agencies executed a search warrant on Norman’s home on July 7, 2021, and seized thousands of rounds of ammunition and over fifty firearms, authorities said.

Two more firearms that were not NCSHP-issued were found in his patrol car, including an AR-15 rifle he had bought from FFL earlier that year. An envelope with over $2,000 in cash, some of which was FBI case funds, was also found in the vehicle.

Norman was arrested and charged following the search.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 2, 2022.

If convicted, Norman faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a period of supervised release of up to three years and financial penalties, the Department of Justice said.