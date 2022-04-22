RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Wake County Master Detention Officer is facing a felony charge for obstruction of justice as well as a misdemeanor assault charge, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night.

Following what the sheriff’s office said was an extensive investigation, the former officer was arrested for facilitating an assault involving two Wake County inmates.

After obtaining evidence, Wake County deputies charged former Master Detention Officer Kareem Abdul Shabazz, 27, with one felony count of obstructing justice and one count of misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury.

Wake Investigators also charged Wake County inmate Darryl Anthony Braun, 34, with one count of habitual misdemeanor assault and one count of misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury.

Kareem Abdul Shabazz

Darryl Anthony Braun

During the investigation, it was discovered that in late February, the former Detention Officer and the victim were engaged in a verbal exchange.

Shortly after that incident, it was said that Shabazz, who was assigned to the dorm where the altercation took place, allowed Braun to enter the cell of the victim where the assault took place.

The next day, the victim alerted another officer of the assault.

“When I was made aware of the allegations that a detention officer was involved in the assault of one of our residents, I immediately called for a swift and thorough investigation,” Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said. “The Wake County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate such heinous acts and will continue to do what it takes to remove anyone from this agency that do not reflect the public servants our citizens expect and deserve.”

Earlier this week, the case was presented to a grand jury and a true bill of indictment was issued.

Warrants were issued for the arrests of Braun and Shabazz.

Braun remains in the custody, while Shabazz was released from custody after posting a $5,000 bond.