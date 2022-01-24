Former NC deputy arrested after allegedly assaulting woman, sheriff says

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A former Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested on a charge of assault on a female.
On Sunday morning, deputies responded to a report of a “disturbance” at a home in Forsyth County.
At the scene, deputies arrested Wesley Jovan Summers, 32, of Forsyth County. He was charged with assault on a female.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.
The FCSO said Summers was hired on Dec. 14, 2015, and worked throughout the agency for seven years. It was not immediately clear if Summers was a current employee of the sheriff’s office when he was arrested.
“We have and will always have a ZERO tolerance for domestic violence,” Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said. “Once again, we will continue to stand on what is moral, what is legal and what is right – even when it affects one of our own. We will always stand firm on our principles and conduct ourselves with integrity in all that we do; no matter who or what it affects.”