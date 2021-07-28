Former Lincolnton car dealership owner pleads guilty to wire fraud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The former owner of a used car dealership in Lincolnton pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud for his involvement in an auto loan scheme to obtain more than $250,000, a federal prosecutor said.

59-year-old Joseph “Buddy” Stasney of Denver was a part of an auto loan scheme between February and December 2015.

Stasney, the owner of Buddy Stasney Buick GMC, Inc., fraudulently received money from a financial institution by submitting falsified loan applications on behalf of customers, according to plea documents.

He admitted in court that he would execute the scheme in several ways.

Stasney said after he negotiated the sale of a vehicle with customers, he would submit loan applications on their behalf that contained misrepresentations regarding their current status and terms of transactions and loans.

He would also submit applications for loans on behalf of customers who were not aware an application had been submitted in their name.

According to Stasney’s testimony, some customers were falsely told their loan had not been processed when it had been.

He also defrauded customers who were refinancing loans by telling them the proceeds of their new loans had been used to pay off existing loans, when they in fact had not, leaving the customer on the hook for those loans as well.

Court documents said the money was deposited into the car dealership’s bank account after the loans had been processed. Stasney then diverted the money and used a portion to pay for expenses that were not related to his business.

Prosecutors said he admitted to defrauding the financial institution of more than $250,000.

Stasney is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.