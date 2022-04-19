KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A former Kershaw County investigator was arrested for second-degree domestic violence Tuesday, according to SLED.

Cody Blackmon, 32, of Camden was that investigator.

Arrest warrants say Blackmon caused physical harm to his former spouse while in front of their two minor children on April 14.

Warrants state he “grabbed [the victim] around the neck from behind and threw her away from his unmarked patrol vehicle causing her to sustain bruising to her upper arm.”

Agents say the investigation was requested by the Camden Police Department and Blackmon was booked into the Kershaw County Detention Center. Blackmon was off-duty but employed by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at the time.

The case will be prosecuted by the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.