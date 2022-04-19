GAFFNEY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A former Gaffney Police officer was arrested for misconduct in office and assault and battery to the first degree, according to SLED.

Johnny Miller, 63, was the officer apprehended.

Agents say the incident occurred on Dec. 17, 2020. A SLED investigation was requested by the Police Department.

Arrest warrants say Miller used an excessive amount of force against a victim claiming he “entered [a] home, grabbed [the victim] by the neck, placed [the victim’s] face into the carpet, and placed his knee on [the victim’s] neck.”

Warrants went on to say that the victim yelled five or six times that they could not breathe. This situation resulted in the victim being placed under the doctor’s care for acute muscle strain.

Following this investigation, Miller was booked Tuesday morning at the Cherokee County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.