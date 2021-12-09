Former Cuthbertson High School booster club treasurer charged with embezzlement

WAXHAW, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A former athletic booster club treasurer for Cuthbertson High School in Waxhaw is accused of using at least $5,000 of the club’s funds for personal use, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Wayne Hedin was arrested Wednesday after a month-long investigation and charged with one count of Embezzlement by a Public Officer or Trustee.

Investigators said Hedin used at least $5,000 from the club’s earnings for personal gain through cash withdrawals. He’s also accused of using funds to make personal purchases that were not authorized or related to the athletic booster club.

“The offender, in this case, was in a position of trust and used this position for personal gain. The money stolen in this case was meant to support one of our local youth athletics programs,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said.

Cathey said the local programs the funding was allocated to help prepare kids for their futures and keep them on the right path.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into Hedin began after an incident report was filed in November.

The investigation is still ongoing, authorities said.