Former Catholic school employee to serve 5 years after pleading guilty to sexual assault of 13-year-old

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A former employee of a Williamsburg Catholic school will serve five years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual assault involving a 13-year-old student.

Kimberly Suzanne Orange was sentenced to 45 years with 40 years suspended on Wednesday.

Police said the incidents happened in the Williamsburg area and “multiple other jurisdictions” from 1996 to 1997.

Walsingham Academy, where Orange was a staff member, was notified about the “inappropriate relationship” in 1996 and Orange resigned, police said. A report was filed, but at the request of the child’s parents they did not press charges at the time.

The victim however reported the assaults again in 2020 and Orange was arrested in August 2020.