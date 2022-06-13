YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A former assistant principal of Northwestern High School who pleaded guilty to sex crimes in May was sentenced to 18 months in prison Monday.

Kenneth Williams was Assistant Principal when he was accused of sexual misconduct with a student in 2016.

Williams pleaded guilty on May 31 to the charges of sexual battery with a student, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and disseminating obscenity.

18 months on sexual battery charge, 10 year suspended on the assault and battery charge, time served on disseminating obscene material. — Derek Dellinger (@DerekDlngr) June 13, 2022

Queen City News was Williams was sentenced to 18 months on his sexual battery charge. He was also issued a 10-year suspended sentence on the assault and battery charge and time served on disseminating obscene material.

