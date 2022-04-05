CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The North Carolina Fraternal Order of Police lodge that is over Mecklenburg County is nothing like another case of a suspect given a low bond.

The latest case involves Travis Feely, who was arrested on charges related to a first-degree arson case in Charlotte. He was given a $31,000 bond, and as of Monday night was still in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

Daniel Redford, with the FOP lodge, said this case — along with a recent case where a suspect allegedly shot at six CMPD officers in Uptown, highlights a trend they have been seeing more of–people who are repeat offenders with violent histories being allowed to get out.

The Uptown case involved a suspect named Tyler Drew, who faces six charges of assault with a deadly weapon against a government official, he was given a $67,000 bond and was released within 24 hours of his arrest.

“We’re talking about somebody’s life,” said Redford. “We’re talkin’ about an egregious act, an intentional act.”

“We can’t get to a place where we’re afraid to lock up people that could hurt you, me, our children,” said attorney and former police officer Walter Bowers. Bowers said he sees the problem as more of an issue within the system, which includes everything from short-staffing at detention centers to issues with potential bias in judicial discretion.

Mecklenburg County court officials said they have been implementing bail reform measures for years, which include taking away set guidelines and taking into account a suspect’s overall history.

The program, however, has come under fire for cases where suspects accused of violent crimes were given bonds of less than $20,000 each.

Redford said, with the most recent cases, they involve people who showed a pattern of behavior.

“They are capable of re-offending and creating more victims,” said Redford.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney has publicly stated that he believes there should be changes to state law to address violent offenders. Queen City News reached out to two lawmakers on the State House and State Senate Judiciary Committees that serve Mecklenburg County to comment on this matter but did not hear back from them by our deadline.