HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hernando County woman was charged with animal cruelty after deputies said she shot two dogs over 170 times with a gas-powered BB gun.

Animal enforcement officers were called to the home of Jamie Lynn Kujawa, 37, in Spring Hill after a witness reported hearing the sound of a BB gun being fired followed by yelps from a dog.

When an officer spoke with Kujawa she told them she did not own a BB gun. The officer then asked for proof of vaccination of the three dogs on her property, which Kujawa was unable to provide, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

When the officers inspected the dogs, they noticed injuries and scaring on the feet and paws of each dog.

Officers find injuries and scaring on the feet and paws of each dog. (Credit: Hernando County Sheriff’s Office)

The officer also noticed one of the dogs appeared in worse condition than the others with numerous fresh puncture wounds to its paws and legs. Kujawa claimed the dogs had recently been in a fight.

The woman was given a verbal warning for having unvaccinated dogs.

Days later, deputies said Kujawa called the sheriff’s office and said she was financially unable to take the dogs to a veterinarian. She ultimately surrendered two of the three dogs.

When the veterinarian conducted an in-depth examination they found and removed a lead pellet from the right paw of one of the dogs.

Out of an abundance of caution, both dogs were sent to a local veterinarian for x-rays. The results were shocking.

An X-ray scan revealed approximately 173 BBs and lead pellets embedded between the two dog’s legs, torso, and head (Hernando County Sheriff’s Office)

When the first dog was x-rayed, the veterinarian found approximately 61 BBs and 19 lead pellets throughout the dog’s legs, torso, and head.

When the second dog was x-rayed, the veterinarian found approximately 71 BBs and 22 lead pellets throughout the dog’s legs, torso, and head.

A total of 173 projectiles were found embedded between the two dogs, the sheriff’s office said.

Three weeks after deputies initially responded to the woman’s home, they returned to arrest Kujawa on multiple counts of felony aggravated animal cruelty.

Jamie Lynn Kujawa, 37, in Spring Hill (Credit: Hernando County Sheriff’s Office)

(Credit: Hernando County Sheriff’s Office)

A subsequent investigation found Kujawa used a gas-powered BB gun to shoot the dogs when they tried to dig under the property fence, deputies said. Kujawa told investigators she had been shooting the dogs for approximately two months.

Deputies said Kujawa also took care of three cats, a ferret, and a bird. All were removed from the home.

An investigation into the condition of those animals is under investigation.