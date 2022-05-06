TAMPA, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man wanted for multiple murders in Florida is believed to be in Upstate South Carolina near the North Carolina state line, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Authorities said 22-year-old Sherron McCombs was involved in two shootings in Tampa, Florida on November 21, 2021, and January 3, 2022.

Sherron McCombs (courtesy of Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay)

He’s wanted for two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree murder firearm, first-degree murder firearm and three counts of tampering with physical evidence.

The U.S. Marshals and Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay are asking for help finding the McCombs.

A reward of $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest. Anyone who has information on McCombs is asked to leave a tip anonymously at 1-800-873-TIPS.