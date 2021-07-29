Florida man extradited to Lincoln County to face child sexual assault charges

IRON STATION, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 61-year-old man living in Florida was arrested and ordered to return to Lincoln County to face multiple child sexual assault charges, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Gary Pyne used to live in Iron Station before making his way to Beverly Hills, Florida.

Detectives said on June 21, 2021, a victim reported to authorities that she had reported to her parents that she had been touched inappropriately when she was nine or 10 years old.

The victim and Pyne knew each other, according to detectives.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested Pyne at his Florida home and placed him in jail as a fugitive from North Carolina.

After an extradition hearing, Pyne was returned to Lincoln County Tuesday and was charged with two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of secret peeping.

He is in jail under a $100,000 bond.