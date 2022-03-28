WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A firefighter and a man were shot in Winston-Salem on Friday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The shooting reportedly happened at 2:26 p.m. at Kermit’s Hot Dog House, located at 2200 Thomasville Rd.

Both victims were hospitalized. Police say the firefighter, later identified as Walkertown Fire Department Chief Ross Flynt, 29, is in stable condition, and the other victim, later identified as a 41-year-old man, is also in stable condition.

Police say that Flynt was on-duty and with a group of firefighters who were eating outdoors when the shooting happened, and the other victim was leaving the restaurant after having picked up food.

A blue passenger car drove into the parking lot of the restaurant. Police say some of the people in the vehicle then opened fire for an unknown reason.

Detectives have determined that at least two guns were fired from inside the car.

Investigators are working to determine if Flynt and other man were the intended targets or collateral injuries.

Following the shooting, the suspect vehicle drove away. There is no further suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Kermit’s Hot Dog House released the following statement on Friday:

Good Afternoon…as most of you have heard there was a random shooting at Kermit’s around 2:30pm this afternoon. All the employees are safe and obviously shaken up a bit. However an on duty Fire Fighter was shot as well as a customer. We are asking for Everyone to please Pray for them and ALL of our first responders who put their life on the line for us everyday. We would personally like to thank the WSFD, WSPD, SHP, EMS and the FCSO who showed up and gave all of there support. Thank You all from the bottom of our Hearts. God Bless!

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.