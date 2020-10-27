Fired Winthrop police officer charged with 49 new sex crimes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A former Winthrop University police officer that was charged with sexually assaulting a minor has been charged with 49 additional sex crimes, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Department.

SLED said Charles Eugene Price, 48, was charged Tuesday with 9 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11, 13 counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor ages 11 to 14, eight counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, 18 counts of incest and one count of kidnapping.

Together, Charges against Price total 52.

Price was fired from Winthrop University after officials became aware of an active criminal investigation being conducted by SLED in September.

The university relieved Price of his badge, credentials, and weapon, and he was suspended and escorted off the premises.

When Price was arrested for his original charges, Winthrop said none of the incidents he was charged with occurred on campus.

Winthrop said the protection of the campus and community are top priorities. “WUPD and Winthrop University want to assure the public that upon being initially notified of the situation, swift action was undertaken to ensure the continued safety and protection of the campus and the community.”

