GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man who had been fired from his job was charged after going back to the business and shooting two people, Gastonia Police announced Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 5:30 a.m. Sunday at VIP Arcade on W. Franklin Blvd.

A 52-year-old man with life-threatening injuries and a 30-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries were found and both were taken to the hospital to be treated, according to the police report.

An initial investigation revealed Trini Hollins, 53, of Charlotte, as the suspect, and that he had recently been fired from the business.

Hollins was arrested later in the day on Sunday by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. He faces multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder.

He is being held without bond.