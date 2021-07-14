Find a Fugitive: York County searching for woman wanted for fraud and theft

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – FOX 46 needs your help to ‘Find A Fugitive.’ The York County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman wanted for fraud and theft.

Detectives said on June 6 at 4 p.m., a victim’s wallet was stolen at the Publix on Gold Hill Road in Fort Mill.

The victim’s credit cards were then used by the suspect caught on surveillance cameras at a Walmart and CVS in Tega Cay in the total amount of $5,925.

If you know who this suspect is, call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059.