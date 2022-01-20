Find A Fugitive: Three suspects wanted for robbing local beauty store

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find A Fugitive.’ Three suspects are wanted for robbing a local beauty store.

The shoplifting incident happened at the Ulta beauty store on Hoover Creek Blvd in the Steele Creek area on January 12 around 4 p.m. Surveillance video captured the suspects leaving the store. They grabbed three baskets, filled them up, and walked out with about $3000 worth of merchandise.

CMPD detectives say Organized Retail Theft is happening far too often.

“We believe they are responsible for some other larcenies at the Ulta Beauty totaling well into the thousands,” said Det. Rick Smith from Charlotte Crime Stoppers.

If you recognize these three suspects, call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. There is a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest.