Find A Fugitive: Suspects sought in Christmas Eve shootout

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News needs the public’s help to ‘Find A Fugitive’ from a wild shootout at a shopping center parking lot in Matthews.

The raging gunfight happened on Christmas Eve around 9:20 p.m. on Mintworth Avenue. Four suspects get out of Gray or Silver Honda Sedan and started shooting at a White SUV driving by in the parking lot.

It put innocent lives in danger. Amazingly, no one got hurt.

Surveillance cameras from inside one of the stores captured their faces.

If you have any information on who these suspects are call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip to the P3 tips app.

There is a cash reward for up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest.