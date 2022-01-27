Find A Fugitive: Suspect wanted for Genesis Park violent home break-in

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find A Fugitive.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for Cordaryl Robinson. Detectives say the suspect broke into a home in the Genesis Park neighborhood just outside of Uptown on New Year’s Eve and terrorized the people inside.

“We’re hoping to find his whereabouts and get him into custody before he has an opportunity to do something like this again,” said Det. Rick Smith from CMPD Crime Stoppers.

Robinson has warrants out for Felony Breaking and/or Entering with intent to terrorize or injure and Communicating Threats.

If you know where Cordaryl Robinson is, call CMPD Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. There is a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest.