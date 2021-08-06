Find a fugitive: Surveillance shows suspects steal catalytic converter from vehicle in east Charlotte

by: Brien Blakely

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – FOX 46 needs your help to find a fugitive – another catalytic converter thief.

CMPD released surveillance video that shows the suspects cutting out the catalytic converter from under a car near Franklin Square Road in east Charlotte on July 28.

Anyone with information in connection to this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

There is a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest.

