Find a fugitive: Surveillance shows suspects steal catalytic converter from vehicle in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – FOX 46 needs your help to find a fugitive – another catalytic converter thief.
CMPD released surveillance video that shows the suspects cutting out the catalytic converter from under a car near Franklin Square Road in east Charlotte on July 28.
Anyone with information in connection to this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
There is a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest.
