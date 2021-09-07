FIND A FUGITIVE: Police search for man with 17 warrants out in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – FOX 46 Charlotte needs your help finding a man police say has 17 warrants out for his arrest, including for burglary, robbery and rape.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Travis Blakely is known to be hanging around the Sugar Creek and I-85 corridor.

Detectives said Blakely was caught on surveillance video breaking into several commercial businesses, including a laundromat, the American Deli and a Family Dollar store recently.

“He was on a monitor and cut off his monitor July 28th,” said CMPD Detective Adrian Johnson. “He’s committed several new felonies since he’s been wanted and we’re wanting to take him into custody as soon as possible.”

If you know where Travis Blakely is, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip by your phone using the P3 Tips app. There is a cash reward for any info leading to an arrest.